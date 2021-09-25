YSU's Williamson College of Business Administration hosts semi-annual Potential Development Summit
The Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University hosted its semi-annual Potential Development Sunday on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Officials say when it comes to business, they are seeing a demand for every major across the board. This event gave YSU students the opportunity to learn from past students and employers about finding a job in their field.www.wfmj.com
