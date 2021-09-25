CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Class Pictures

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, September 24th, was Picture Day. Pre-Register to view your students’ school pictures. Soon, you will receive an email with a link to your student’s private photo gallery, where you will view and order photos online. October 28th is picture re-take day.

Yuen Lui School Pictures

Thursday, September 30 (kindergarten, 1st and 2nd) and. Friday, October 1 (3rd, 4th, 5th and middle school) Families can preorder photos by visiting https://yuenluischools.com/catharine-blaine-k8/?rq=catharine through Friday, October 8. After this date, photos will be processed for printing. Photos will be shipped to the school for distribution. Families can order photos...
Your Erev Sukkos Pictures!

Send in your pictures to photos@thelakewoodscoop.com to have them added to our album!. ------------- This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us atgeneral@thelakewoodscoop.com.
Pictures of the Day: Lonely plane

Gary Lanthrum submitted these photos and note: “My Maule MX7-180C parked on the Alvord Desert in Southeast Oregon. I went for star gazing and the quiet of the desert. When unpredicted storms rolled in, there were no stars and the howling winds killed the quiet. It was still an adventure to remember.”
In Pictures: Chicagohenge 2021

As summer comes to a close and fall breezes in with the equinox, Chicagoans are treated to a spectacular sunrise and sunset for a few days. Colloquially known as “Chicagohenge,” the sun lines up perfectly with the city’s grid system on an east/west axis, creating a dazzling light show within the corridors between buildings.
VIRTUAL Curriculum Night!

This year, Roosevelt Curriculum Night is a virtual event. Tune in to Schoology between October 7 and October 14 to watch your favorite videos presented by your child’s teachers. Teachers will be posting their course videos where you can learn about the curriculum of each class, grading policies and the best ways to communicate with teachers.
Moving Pictures at UI Libraries

Join University Libraries as we celebrate National Silent Film Day. We'll be showcasing silent film ephemera housed in Special Collections & Archives, as well as showing silent films from the Brinton Entertaining Company Collection on the 1st floor of the Main Library. We'll also have film recommendations you can check...
Picture of the day: On the right track

Ted Luebbers sent in this photo with a note: “Granpa Frank McCutcheon shows his granddaughter, Molly, how to fly using one of EAA Chapter 534’s simulators. Frank is one of the chapter’s A&Ps and private pilot who keeps both young and old on the right track while repairing and building aircraft.”
Class, dismissed

COEUR d’ALENE — When Rick MacLennan walked out of his office on his last day as president of North Idaho College on Thursday, a waiting crowd of about 100 let him know they wished he could stay. They cheered. They applauded. They whooped and hollered. They held signs that read...
Free Screening: PICTURE A SCIENTIST

PICTURE A SCIENTIST chronicles the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists. Biologist Nancy Hopkins, chemist Raychelle Burks, and geologist Jane Willenbring lead viewers on a journey deep into their own experiences in the sciences, ranging from brutal harassment to years of subtle slights. Along the way, from cramped laboratories to spectacular field stations, we encounter scientific luminaries – including social scientists, neuroscientists, and psychologists – who provide new perspectives on how to make science itself more diverse, equitable, and open to all.
Instagram picture size: Stories, profile pictures & more

Knowing the dimensions of Instagram’s main content types, including profile pictures and stories, can make prepping your content a lot easier. Although platforms like TikTok are quickly taking over the market, apps like Instagram are still going strong. Insta still serves as the main hub for people to share images with their followers.
Frightensburgh Class

Join us for a frightening adventure this fall. Learn how to create your own unique character and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 18+.
Calligraphy Class

Learn the techniques of calligraphy through a local expert, Susan Brue. Participants will learn about the art of calligraphy and how to write in the italic alphabet. Participants will be able to keep the pens used in the class. For 9th grade and up. Registration is required for this class.
LISTEN: Kris Gruen, “Pictures Of”

In Their Words: “My firstborn has started a list of her first choices for college. I’m gonna look past how stereotypical I sound and just say it… Feels like yesterday that I was swinging her to sleep in her detachable car seat and spinning her favorite episodic bedtime story, Stanley the Friendly Whale. I’ve written her songs, and into songs, in the past. One of them was about a deep nostalgia for her younger years, but ‘Pictures Of’ is a tribute to her maturation and readiness for the world. It’s a Woody Guthrie-esque declaration of belief in her courage and her right to be in love with the world, recognizing that we, her elders, spend hours every day filling her ears with reasons to fear it. ‘Pictures Of’ says, ‘Yes, be excited for and in love with the world! Regardless of our collective fear in the unknown, I can tell you want to be! And you’re right to be! And I’m glad you are!'” — Kris Gruen.
Family Email 9/24/2021

September 27th College Fair at Husky Stadium 4-7pm Oct 12-15 – Curriculum Night Videos posted to Schoology pages. Oct 12-15 – Curriculum Night Videos posted to Schoology pages. Oct 13 – PSAT for grades 10 and 11/SAT for 12th graders in school. Oct 15 – Homecoming Football game. To see...
Friday 10/1 Message to Families

All NHHS students will test on Wednesday, 10/13 in their mentorship classes. Students should bring their SPS laptops. Tests taken depends on their grade level. See event page for October 13th for breakdown of tests administered. We anticipate students finishing their test and having lunch between 12:30 and 1:30PM. After testing and lunch, students will have support time for extra help for their classes. Students who are not using support time will be encouraged to leave campus. If students decide not to use support time, or decide to go home for lunch, their day will end early on October 13th. Please note that you may see your student home as early as 12:30PM.
Blazing Trails Newsletter

After 18 months, we are SO EXCITED to welcome all of our families. back to Blazing Trails before and after school! The best part of coming. back this month is getting to see all of the children/families that we. haven’t seen since the pandemic hit, meeting new families and. continuing...
Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425.
Arts Week

Celebrating National Arts in Education Week September 12-17 Seattle Public Schools Visual and Performing Arts has a mission to provide all students, especially students of color, arts learning experiences through which their intellect and imaginations are sparked; their knowledge and experiences are affirmed and expanded; and their agency is put into practice.
