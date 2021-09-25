CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.24.21

By Robert Winfree
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone, welcome to another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Extreme Rules so expect as close to a hard sell as the WWE will give us. Beyond some kind of interaction between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to set up their match, we’ll have an Intercontinental title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega will job out to Liv Morgan setting up Morgan and Carmella at the PPV, and Naomi probably wont be too happy after getting fined by Sonya Deville last week. Oh, let’s all give a moment of silence to Tegan and Nox, who beat some combination of Natalya and Tamina 4 times but received no title shot and those belts are now with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. We’ll also probably get some kind of continuation between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair setting up their title match at Extreme Rules. Alright, I think that about covers it so let’s get to the action.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE SmackDown Brings In 2.2 Million Viewers For Bianca Belair’s Homecoming

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s WWE SmackDown, which brought in 2.243 million viewers on FOX. That’s up from the overnight viewership of 2.19 million viewers and down from the 2.383 million viewers for the previous SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. In the key 18...
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Extreme Rules so expect as close to a hard sell as the WWE will give us. Beyond some kind of interaction between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to set up their match, we’ll have an Intercontinental title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega will job out to Liv Morgan setting up Morgan and Carmella at the PPV, and Naomi probably wont be too happy after getting fined by Sonya Deville last week. Oh, let’s all give a moment of silence to Tegan and Nox, who beat some combination of Natalya and Tamina 4 times but received no title shot and those belts are now with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. We’ll also probably get some kind of continuation between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair setting up their title match at Extreme Rules. Alright, I think that about covers it so let’s get to the action.
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Escapes WWE Extreme Rules as SmackDown Women's Champion

Becky Lynch escaped Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view as SmackDown Women's Champion, thanks in large part to a surprise return from Sasha Banks. Bianca Belair managed to power out of Lynch's Disarmer submission late in the bout and was on the verge of hitting The KOD, only for Banks to run and force the disqualification. "The Boss" then attacked both women, leaving Lynch in the ring still grasping her title.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Paul Heyman
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results September 24: The Demon rises

WWE SmackDown results live from Philadelphia. The SmackDown crew has just returned from a mini-tour of the UK and they’re right back into action. Announced for the show is King Nakamura defending his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews. Happy Corbin will debut his talk show ‘Happy Talk’. Liv Morgan will battle Zelina Vega before Morgan gets her hands on Carmella this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results for SmackDown 24, 2021

We kick the show off with Becky Lynch. As she’s in the ring we get a video recap of last week when Becky crashed Bianca Belair’s homecoming. Becky has a mic, she mentions what a great party Bianca had last week for getting out of Knoxville and making something of herself. Well Becky has done alright for herself and didn’t get a party despite coming back on short notice and winning the title in record time.
WWE
f4wonline.com

'Happy Talk' talk show to debut on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will feature the debut of a new talk show segment. WWE has announced that Baron Corbin will host the world premiere of "Happy Talk" on SmackDown this Friday night. Corbin has been going by the name "Happy Corbin" since the storyline of him being down on his luck turned around following his gambling winnings in Las Vegas after SummerSlam.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Review

Welcome to coverage of WWE Regular Match! It’s wild that we don’t really have any gimmick matches on this card. I won’t cover much of the Kickoff Show but a brawl broke out between New Day, AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley. So, a six man tag was added to the show.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Royal Rumble#Combat#Intercontinental#Apollo Crews#Tamina 4
ewrestlingnews.com

Riddick Moss Returns On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown, Attacks Kevin Owens

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Riddick Moss made his return and aligned himself with Happy Corbin during a segment that involved Corbin and Kevin Owens. During Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” segment, Kevin Owens came out and tried to go after him. Prior to Owens making it to the ring, Moss came out in a hood and attacked him.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Extreme Rules: Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship) “EST” chant to start the match off. Lynch offers a handshake, Belair throws a shot, misses, back elbow out of Lynch’s slam. She looks for KOD, but Lynch bails out to the floor. Crowd is fairly split, leaning a bit towards Belair. Bianca runs over Lynch, leap frog, but Lynch catches her and tries for an armbar. Belair fights out of it, but then eats a kick to the midsection. Lynch sent into the corner, and again, Lynch slammed to the mat, Belair with the running splash.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big Match Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will face Bianca Belair in a singles match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is the first night of this year’s Draft. This is a rematch between Banks and Belair as Belair won the SmackDown Women’s Title from “The Boss” at WrestleMania 37. WWE issued the following:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Carmella Debuts New Bedazzled Mask On WWE SmackDown

Carmella calls herself “the most beautiful woman in WWE,” and she wants to keep that appearance. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is in a rivalry with Liv Morgan and Mella brought out an extra gimmick this week. Liv Morgan and Carmella were set to have a match this week, but...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Draft 2021 Night 1, Rollins Invades Edge's Home and More SmackDown Fallout

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off the 2021 draft with some big picks for both brands, but a lot of Superstars ended up staying with the same show. Roman Reigns and Big E remain on SmackDown and Raw, respectively, which makes sense because they hold the two world titles. However, Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair was moved to SmackDown, so anything is possible.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/1 – WKH – Smackdown Review: WWE Draft recap and analysis, Seth invades Edge & Beth’s home, Belair vs. Banks, Lesnar-Reigns angle, Happy Corbin vs. KO, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the first night of the WWE Draft, a Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar angle, a Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair main event, a Seth Rollins home invasion of Edge and Beth Phoenix’s house, Crown Jewel’s line-up and hype, the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament announcement, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss laugh a lot, and more.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy