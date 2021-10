CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials focused on COVID-19 booster shoots during Friday’s virtual briefing. While saying that it took to long, Justice celebrated the announcement from the CDC on Pfizer booster shots. Recommendations on who should receive the boosters can be seen below, but the governor suggested that virtually everyone who is 18 or older and got their second shot more than six months ago, can find a way to qualify for a booster shot.

