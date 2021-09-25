United’s Lesesne: ‘There’s urgency on our end’

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico United does have nine regular-season matches remaining, but Saturday’s trip to San Antonio rates among the biggest. Trying to climb into playoff position in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, United (8-8-7, 31 points) has already completed its schedule against three of the four teams it is chasing. The exception is San Antonio FC (11-6-7, 40 points), which NMU faces twice during the season’s final stretch.

