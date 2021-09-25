United’s Lesesne: ‘There’s urgency on our end’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution have a break the next few weeks, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will be hitting the pitch in international play. On Friday, Buchanan was called in to the Canada Men’s National Team for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. Buchanan will join Canada for its upcoming fixtures against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Oct. 7, in Jamaica on Oct. 10, and a home meeting with Panama on Oct. 13. The 22-year-old has earned all 12 of his senior caps in 2021, with this latest call-up his fourth of this year. The Brampton, Ontario native previously featured in four World...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO