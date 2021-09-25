CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/24 -Biggio's TWO-RUN Sac Fly

milb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article9/24 -Not your ordinary sacrifice fly. TWO runs score on Cavan Biggio's fly ball with Forrest Wall scoring all the way from second base.

www.milb.com

numberfire.com

Toronto's Cavan Biggio operating first base on Friday night

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio will make his sixth appearance at the first base position with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. handling designated hitting duties, Corey Dickerson in left field, Teoscar Hernandez in right, and Randal Grichuk sitting out. In...
MLB
milb.com

Skeeters Close Out El Paso Series with 4-2 Win

(EL PASO, Texas) – Taylor Jones belted a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning to help lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 4-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park as the teams closed out their five-game Triple A Final Stretch series. The victory moved the Skeeters to 2-3 through the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch.
EL PASO, TX
Buffalo News

Watch now: Bisons' wild night in Sahlen Field features two-run sac fly, walkoff homer

When the Blue Jays were in town, it's an easy call to name Aaron Judge's climb of the right-field wall to rob Cavan Biggio of a home run when the Yankees were here in June. As for the Bisons, they both came Friday night during a dramatic 7-4 win over Lehigh Valley that boosted the Herd's record to 2-1 in the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch postseason tournament. The teams meet again at 1:05 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the home finale.
MLB
milb.com

Skeeters Drop Series Opener vs. Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters’ offense stalled in a series-opening 5-1 loss to the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. The Skeeters amassed just three hits in the loss, moving to 2-4 in the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch. They scored their lone run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly Korey Lee off right-hander Buck Farmer.
MLB
wtvbam.com

Single from Castro gives Tigers comeback win over White Sox

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers opened their three-game series with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Chicago got out to a three-run lead in the top of the third inning after Eloy Jimenez doubled home Yoan Moncada. Carlos Rodon would struggle in the bottom of the frame and allowed the Tigers to tie the game at three.
MLB
Kansas City Star

What You Missed Last Night: Wiggins’ status in doubt; 40-HR club grows; 2-run sac fly

Former KU star Andrew Wiggins’ status for the start of the Golden State Warriors season is in question, but he’s not injured. It’s because of his COVID-19 vaccination status. ESPN reported Wiggins is not vaccinated, and San Francisco’s health ordinance could keep Wiggins from playing. Per a San Francisco Chronicle...
NBA
milb.com

Espinal Excellent in Final Start, WooSox Win 2-1 at Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, P.A. — A strong night on the mound and a ninth-inning run pushed the Worcester Red Sox (70-54) to a series-opening win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-71) on Wednesday night, a 2-1 victory at Coca-Cola Park. WooSox starter Raynel Espinal capped off his best professional season with another...
ALLENTOWN, PA
milb.com

Hot Rods force Game 5 in High-A East Finals

There was no tomorrow for Bowling Green, and the Hot Rods played like it. It was the prototypical team effort as six different players drove in at least one run and five pitchers combined to propel Bowling Green past Greensboro, 7-5, in Game 4 of the High-A East Championship Series at Bowling Green Ballpark. The teams combined for 22 hits -- with six going for extra bases -- and three lead changes.
BASEBALL
milb.com

Zack Greinke Tosses Two Scoreless Frames in Skeeters Loss to Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – In a game started by Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated 3-1 by the Round Rock Express on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Greinke completed two scoreless innings, striking out three batters while allowing just one hit through 34 pitches. Greinke...
MLB
milb.com

Demons Exorcised: Saints Finally Win In Toledo, 2-0

TOLEDO, OH (September 30, 2021) - In five of the previous seven games at Fifth Third Field the St. Paul Saints outhit the Toledo Mud Hens. They didn’t win any of those games. They managed just two hits on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field, but it was all they would need as the pitching was remarkable in a 2-0 shutout victory.
TOLEDO, OH
milb.com

Around the Minors: The week of Sept. 27

Sights and sounds from action across Minor League Baseball. have earned the Mariners' highest prospect honors. Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline's second-ranked overall prospect, received the Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award for exceptional play on the field and leadership on and off of it. The 20-year-old posted a .347/.441/.560 slash line with career highs in homers (13) and runs scored (64) across 74 games between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. Marlowe, the club's No. 27 prospect, was awarded the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year award after amassing a .272 average while driving in 106 runs over 105 games with Low-A Modesto and Everett. Tenth-ranked Brash received the Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year honor after posting a 6-4 record and 2.31 ERA with 142 strikeouts over 97 1/3 frames between the AquaSox and the Travelers. All of the organization's Minor League award winners will be recognized in Seattle on Saturday.
BASEBALL
milb.com

Jeremy Peña Named Triple A West Player of the Week

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Sugar Land Skeeters infielder Jeremy Peña was named the Triple A West Player of the Week. Through six games last week, Peña hit .478 (11x23) with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven RBIs. He had one of the finest offensive performances from a Skeeters player this season in the team’s 8-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sept. 21. Peña hit three homers, including an inside-the-park home run and a walk-off two run homer. It was just the second three-home run game in franchise history and was the Skeeters’ first walk-off home run as a Triple A franchise.
MLB
milb.com

Bisons win seventh-straight, defeating Mets 12-1

Winners in all seven of their last seven games, the Bisons may just be the hottest team in minor league baseball right now. The club continued their win streak on Friday night at PNC Field, defeating the Mets 12-1 behind six combined hits from outfielders Mallex Smith and Gregory Polanco.
MLB
milb.com

Bulls Win 10th Straight, Inch Closer To Final Stretch Title With 2-1 Win

Bulls relievers Brian Moran, Phoenix Sanders, Cody Reed, Colby White and Shawn Armstrong combined for four-plus perfect innings in support of starting pitcher Tobias Myers, while first baseman Jordan Luplow drove in a run and scored the winning run in as Durham won their tenth straight game with a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Norfolk Tides on Friday evening at Harbor Park.
BASEBALL

