Louisville, KY

LMPD outlines enforcement policy at buffer zone outside abortion clinic

 9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) outlined their enforcement policy of the buffer zone ordinance outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center. Metro Council passed an ordinance in May allowing a 10-foot wide buffer zone that moves protesters away from the only licensed abortion clinic in Kentucky. Protesters cannot go inside the lines unless they are going to legitimately use the clinic.

ABOUT

Louisville local news

