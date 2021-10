FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The turnover bug bit Jamestown four times on Friday night in Fargo as the Blue Jays fell to Shanley, 33-13. Jamestown got on the scoreboard in the first quarter after Jackson Walters connected with Brode Hillstrom for 44 yards and a score to put the Blue Jays in front 7-0. Shanley would go on to score the next 26 points and take a 26-7 lead into the halftime break.