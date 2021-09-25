CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Riddick Moss Returns, Attacks Kevin Owens on WWE Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiddick Moss is back on WWE TV, returning on Smackdown to ally with Happy Corbin against Kevin Owens. Friday’s show saw Happy Corbin debut his new talk show Happy Talk, which brought Kevins Owens out looking for revenge from last week’s attack. Before Owens could get to the ring, Moss came out in a hood and attacked him.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results for SmackDown 24, 2021

We kick the show off with Becky Lynch. As she’s in the ring we get a video recap of last week when Becky crashed Bianca Belair’s homecoming. Becky has a mic, she mentions what a great party Bianca had last week for getting out of Knoxville and making something of herself. Well Becky has done alright for herself and didn’t get a party despite coming back on short notice and winning the title in record time.
WWE
Fightful

Kevin Owens' WWE Contract Expiring In January 2022

A major star's WWE contract is coming due sooner than later, and it was one most people didn't expect. Fightful has been made aware that one WWE contract expires much sooner than originally thought by the public. Kevin Owens did an interview in May of 2018 with TVA Sports where he'd stated that he'd signed a new 5-year contract that would carry him into 2023. However, as it turns out, that deal is actually now up January 31, 2022 (as first reported by Pat Laprade), according to WWE sources.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Extreme Rules so expect as close to a hard sell as the WWE will give us. Beyond some kind of interaction between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to set up their match, we’ll have an Intercontinental title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega will job out to Liv Morgan setting up Morgan and Carmella at the PPV, and Naomi probably wont be too happy after getting fined by Sonya Deville last week. Oh, let’s all give a moment of silence to Tegan and Nox, who beat some combination of Natalya and Tamina 4 times but received no title shot and those belts are now with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. We’ll also probably get some kind of continuation between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair setting up their title match at Extreme Rules. Alright, I think that about covers it so let’s get to the action.
WWE
f4wonline.com

'Happy Talk' talk show to debut on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will feature the debut of a new talk show segment. WWE has announced that Baron Corbin will host the world premiere of "Happy Talk" on SmackDown this Friday night. Corbin has been going by the name "Happy Corbin" since the storyline of him being down on his luck turned around following his gambling winnings in Las Vegas after SummerSlam.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Riddick Moss
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 9.21.22: Kevin Owens Faces Baron Corbin, More

WWE’s stop on their UK tour was in Cardiff on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:. – Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis. – Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Reacts To Rumors About Him Being Unhappy In WWE

Kevin Owens has been a part of the WWE roster for years now, but recently it’s been rumored that he could be looking to part ways with the company. The former Universal Champion got fans talking a few weeks ago when he posted a new deleted tweet which seemingly teased a reunion of the Mount Rushmore stable with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Owens also got people talking when he changed the location of his Twitter bio to read “Almost there.”
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results Oct 1: WWE Draft begins!

WWE SmackDown results live from Baltimore. It is the official start of the 2021 WWE Draft that will see Raw, SmackDown and NXT representatives have their picks to reveal what their roster will look like for the foreseeable future. Half of the picks will happen on SmackDown and the other...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.1.21

It’s a big night as we are starting this year’s Draft. That means we are going to be seeing a bunch of names moved from show to show, though it is not clear if NXT will be included as well. That could make for some interesting changes, but they might not all be for the best. Let’s get to it.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Tv#Acl#Happytalk
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Owens Agrees With Interesting Opinion About His Unhappiness In WWE

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is running out in January, 2022. Some fans have concocted a narrative that he is unhappy in WWE. Owens sending out a vague AEW tease kind of helped matters a bit. One fan tweeted out to say, “When you create a narrative you’ll see it everywhere...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE SmackDown Brings In 2.2 Million Viewers For Bianca Belair’s Homecoming

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s WWE SmackDown, which brought in 2.243 million viewers on FOX. That’s up from the overnight viewership of 2.19 million viewers and down from the 2.383 million viewers for the previous SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. In the key 18...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Sasha Banks returns at WWE Extreme Rules 2021; attacks Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair

The Smackdown Women’s Championship was on the line at Extreme Rules 2021. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were battling each other in a very competitive match when Sasha Banks returned attacked both the women. The match ended in disqualification and Becky Lynch retained the championship. Banks was missing since WrestleMania...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star Gets Engaged

Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and it looks like one of SmackDown’s up and coming stars has just gotten engaged. Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm recently revealed that Juice Robinson proposed to her, and that she said yes. Storm confirmed the engagement when she...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Comments On The Fans Thinking WWE NXT Was Dead, SmackDown, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on the relaunch of WWE NXT, SmackDown currently being WWE’s A-show, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the changes to NXT: “I’m embracing the change. It reminds me so...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Viewership For 9/17/21

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2,243,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,383,000 viewers they did the previous week on FOX. SmackDown pulled in a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demos, which is down from the 0.65 rating the previous week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the ratings....
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy