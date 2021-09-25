CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons proves he can play everywhere on defense

By Adam Bradshaw
KXAN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys’ top draft pick Micah Parsons has already proven himself to be a key member of the starting defense. The rookie lineman has played a variety of defensive positions in both the preseason and Cowboy’s regular-season games so far in 2021. Parsons stepped up when Dallas needed him last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, providing a pass rush for a depleted defensive line.

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Crazy Micah Parsons stat from Cowboys win vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys first-round selection Micah Parsons played defensive end for the first time since high school against the Los Angeles Chargers. Drafted as a linebacker out of Penn State, he moved positions due to a litany of injuries suffered by the Cowboys defensive line. After playing a fantastic game, Parsons...
NFL
TMZ.com

Michael Irvin Raves About Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Best Rookie In NFL!

It ain't Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence or Kyle Pitts ... no, the best rookie in the NFL at this point is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons -- so says Michael Irvin. The Playmaker made the claim to TMZ Sports out in NYC on Monday -- just one day after Parsons terrorized the Chargers in Dallas' 20-17 win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Yardbarker

Cowboys LISTEN: Micah Parsons Position, Amari Cooper Injury, Randy Gregory Off COVID

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt several blows to the defensive line heading into this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's best pass rusher, broke his foot during practice, and the team played without Randy Gregory as well. This opened the door for rookie Micah Parsons...
NFL
247Sports

Micah Parsons position change: Dallas Cowboys rookie LB moves to DE, per report

With the Dallas Cowboys lacking bodies at the defensive end position, the team plans to move rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to that position, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This comes in the wake of DeMarcus Lawrence suffering a broken foot and Randy Gregory’s placement on the COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
dmagazine.com

An Open Letter to Micah Parsons

I’m sorry, Micah Parsons. Sorry I thought the Cowboys should have drafted someone else, a cornerback or even an offensive lineman. I should have known better. But I overreacted because I’m old enough to remember all the defensive players the Cowboys picked who hardly justified getting selected in the first round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons embracing 'wild bull' role, says Jalen Hurts next on 'hit list' of QBs in 2021

"I'll be back." After seeing rookie 12th-overall pick Micah Parsons terrorize former sixth-overall pick Justin Herbert" on Sunday, admitting openly that he "really wanted" to get his shot at the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, you're left to wonder if Parsons dropped the infamous movie line a time or two during the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 victory at SoFi Stadium. Parsons is keeping that energy for Week 3, in the absence of All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, having bullied Herbert to the tune of a league-high eight total pressures in Week 2, including a team-high four quarterback hurries and a game-changing 18-yard sack in the waning minutes of regulation.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons reacts to game-changing sack vs. Chargers: 'I really wanted Justin Herbert'

Starvation doesn't care what you feed it. That was the mindset for linebacker Micah Parsons when he squared off against former sixth-overall pick Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. In the absence of All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who was moved to injured reserve after fracturing his foot in practice last week, the plan for the Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was to use Parsons as a key pass rusher alongside veteran backup Dorance Armstrong and a band of unusual suspects.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

DL injuries continue to mount for Dallas Cowboys; will Micah Parsons play end again?

The Dallas Cowboys can’t seem to catch a break. But they remain undeterred. One week after playing without five starters due to injuries, COVID-19 and a suspension in a 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team is preparing to play in Monday’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles without at least three starters in defensive end Dorance Armstrong, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and linebacker Keanu Neal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Silver Star Nation#The Dallas Cowboys#The Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys expected to give Micah Parsons extensive snaps at edge rusher vs Chargers

After practicing for a week with the understanding that they’d be without their bookend pass rushers against an impressive front, the Dallas Cowboys seem to have landed on an obvious decision. Without bringing in any help to sustain the short-term loss of Randy Gregory to a mildly symptomatic positive COVID test and the long-term loss of DeMarcus Lawrence to foot surgery, in-house was the only solution.
NFL
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Eagles' Devonta Smith are forever linked by 2021 NFL Draft

Hell froze over on the night of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cowboys and Eagles, bitter NFC East rivals, struck a deal to swap spots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft: The trade, which saw the Eagles trading up from No. 12 to No. 10 to select DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman trophy winner, was something just short of a stunner on draft night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Penn State NFL rookies Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh earn early praise

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Pat Freiermuth shared an apartment complex and training facility in Orange County, Calif., with Odafe Oweh (known as Jayson during his Penn State career) and Micah Parsons. While millions of dollars potentially hung in the balance, Freiermuth observed the continuation of a familiar dynamic between his former Nittany Lions teammates.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons dominated in Week 2 while playing DE

When the Dallas Cowboys lost their starting defensive end in DeMarcus Lawrence, they needed one player to step up. That player was former Penn State star and starting rookie inside linebacker Micah Parsons, who played his first game as a defensive end since high school in the 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Micah Parsons Sends Clear Message About His Role On Defense

Micah Parsons was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft as a linebacker. But now through the first two weeks of his rookie season, the former Penn State standout has evolved into a versatile defensive weapon for the Cowboys. With the absence of starting edge rushers DeMarcus...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy