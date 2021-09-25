Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons proves he can play everywhere on defense

"I'll be back." After seeing rookie 12th-overall pick Micah Parsons terrorize former sixth-overall pick Justin Herbert" on Sunday, admitting openly that he "really wanted" to get his shot at the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, you're left to wonder if Parsons dropped the infamous movie line a time or two during the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 victory at SoFi Stadium. Parsons is keeping that energy for Week 3, in the absence of All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, having bullied Herbert to the tune of a league-high eight total pressures in Week 2, including a team-high four quarterback hurries and a game-changing 18-yard sack in the waning minutes of regulation.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO