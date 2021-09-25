Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons proves he can play everywhere on defense
FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys’ top draft pick Micah Parsons has already proven himself to be a key member of the starting defense. The rookie lineman has played a variety of defensive positions in both the preseason and Cowboy’s regular-season games so far in 2021. Parsons stepped up when Dallas needed him last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, providing a pass rush for a depleted defensive line.www.kxan.com
