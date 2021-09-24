Ryder Cup 2021: Saturday pairings, tee times, TV, streaming information, betting odds

The U.S. will look to build off a strong start at the 43rd Ryder Cup on Saturday.

The U.S. team dominated on Day 1 at Whistling Straits , taking a 6-2 lead for its largest opening-day advantage in 46 years.

Team USA — which has been victorious in just one of the previous five Ryder Cups — won both sessions Friday to build a 6-2 lead, sending an experienced European team to its largest deficit after the opening day since the rest of Europe joined Great Britain and Ireland for the 1979 Ryder Cup in an attempt to make the event more competitive.

Whistling Straits, the Haven, Wisconsin-based links-style course, is hosting its first Ryder Cup, but has hosted three PGA Championships (2004, 2010 and 2015).

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits:

(All times Eastern)

What are the Saturday afternoon Ryder Cup pairings and tee times?

Four-ball matches

The Saturday afternoon four-ball matches will be announced after the foursomes matches conclude.

1:26 p.m. ET: Tony Finau and Harris English vs. Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton

1:42 p.m.: Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth vs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia

1:58 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau vs. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland

2:14 p.m.: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy

What time does the Ryder Cup start?

The Ryder Cup begins at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday's action starts at 12:04 p.m.

Saturday: Foursomes at 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m. Four-ball matches at 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Sunday: The 12 singles matches start 12:04 p.m. and golfers will go off at 11-minute intervals. Play will conclude around 5 p.m.

What TV channel is the Ryder Cup on?

NBC and Golf Channel will split the coverage Saturday. Sunday’s singles matches will be exclusively on NBC. You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV .

Saturday: 8 to 9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. (NBC)

How can I watch the Ryder Cup online via live stream?

All live TV coverage on NBC and Golf Channel will also be “simul-streamed” on Peacock Premium and at RyderCup.com.

Saturday: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app).

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. (Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app).

What are the odds for the Ryder Cup?

As of Friday at 9 p.m. ET, the odds to lift the trophy are: USA -1205 | Europe +700, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

