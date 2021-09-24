CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays roll past Marlins, move closer to AL East title

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZGJP_0c7TI8aD00
The Rays' Randy Arozarena hits a three-run double in the first inning Friday against the Marlins at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays looked pretty good again Friday in winning a second straight game, beating the Marlins 8-0.

Kind of like a division champion, which they could be as soon as Saturday night.

The Rays got hits early and often, with Randy Arozarena getting them started with a three-run double in the first, and a solid six-inning outing from Ryan Yarbrough between opener David Robertson and reliever Dietrich Enns.

The win improved the Tampa Bay’s American League-best record to 95-59. More importantly, if the Red Sox lost to the Yankees late Friday, the Rays extended their East Division lead to seven games with eight to play. That reduces their magic number to clinch to two — meaning with another Red Sox loss in their Saturday afternoon game and a Rays win in their 6:10 p.m. game, they could be popping bottles Saturday night. And if neither or only one of those things happens Saturday, they Rays would have another chance to do so Sunday.

The Rays took charge in the first inning, which Marlins starter Edward Cabrera needed 40 pitches to complete. Ji-Man Choi drew a two-out walk, then Nelson Cruz singled and Austin Meadows walked.

Arozarena, who before the game was named the team’s Outstanding Rookie by the Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, laced a ball down the leftfield line that cleared the bases.

The Rays added on in the fourth. Joey Wendle led off with a bunt single, Francisco Mejia bounced a ball through the infield for a double, and Kevin Kiermaier dropped a ball just inside the leftfield line for a two-run double.

And they got two more in the fifth. A Meadows single and a Wendle walk set them up, and Mejia delivered a two-run single.

Kiermaier tripled in a run in the seventh.

Yarbrough allowed only two hits over six innings, striking out four.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Derrick

Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as...
MLB
chatsports.com

AL East-leading Rays shut out at home by Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings while Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Central Illinois Proud

Rays, on verge of clinching AL East, look to top Marlins again

The Miami Marlins will look to even their three-game series with the instate rival Tampa Bay Rays when the clubs meet in the middle contest of the set Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Behind bulk-innings hurler Ryan Yarbrough and two others, the Rays (95-59) spun a two-hit shutout in an...
MLB
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Rays clinch 2nd consecutive AL East crown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat the Miami Marlins, 7-3, on Saturday night. YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3. BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

MLB roundup: Rays clinch AL East title with victory

Mike Zunino popped a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Tampa Bay Rays claimed the American League East crown with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coupled with the New York Yankees' 5-3 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox, the victory gave the...
MLB
draysbay.com

Rays Your Voice: Rays win the AL East, Guest Jamal Wilburg

On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, Jamal Wilburg joins the show to talk about the Rays division-clinching game against the Miami Marlins, where he was in attendance to take it all in. There was news that somewhat soured the fun of this weekend, with Matt Silverman saying on Neil Solondz’s This Week in Rays Baseball that the team planned to unveil a sign at Tropicana Field to promote the Montreal sister city plan. The plan, however, would make division-clinching games like the one on Saturday at the Trop impossible.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Dietrich Enns
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Nelson Cruz
MLB

Clinched! Rays seal 2nd straight AL East title

ST. PETERSBURG -- With a sold-out crowd standing and cheering at Tropicana Field, two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Pete Fairbanks fired a high two-strike fastball that Lewis Brinson popped up into foul territory. Ji-Man Choi settled under the ball to secure the final out of the Rays’ 7-3 win over the Marlins in his glove, and the celebration was on.
MLB
chatsports.com

Rays cruise by frustrated Marlins, win AL East

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Saturday night. Reliever Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup with the bases...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins 8 0#American League#The Red Sox#Yankees#Meadows#The Tampa Bay Rays
sacramentosun.com

AL-best Rays look to keep rolling against Astros

It was a foregone conclusion that the Tampa Bay Rays would not only earn home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs but also set a club record for wins. That didn't negate the significance of the moment on Wednesday when the Rays beat the host Houston Astros 7-0 to clinch the best record in the AL and notch their 98th victory. The Rays had already claimed the AL East title. There was one bit of business left this regular season.
MLB
houstonmirror.com

Astros slip by Rays to clinch AL West title

Carlos Correa set a career high for home runs, Lance McCullers Jr. worked six solid innings and the Houston Astros clinched the American League West title with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Astros, despite losing five of their previous six games, fended off...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy