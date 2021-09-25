DJI Mavic 3 Pro Features, Specifications, and Pricing surfaces days ahead of launch

With Microsoft’s event starting in a few hours, we will know precisely what sort of upgrades the company has introduced to the Surface Pro 8. In our previous report, there were notable additions, particularly when it came to the SSD, which was said to be user-upgradable, but at the time, we did not have information regarding its form factor. According to the latest info, if you want to swap out the existing SSD on the Surface Pro 8 for a faster one and one featuring more storage, it might be difficult to get your hands on one, as it may be an uncommon form factor.

