DJI Mavic 3 Pro Features, Specifications, and Pricing surfaces days ahead of launch
Companies don’t usually leak complete details of a device until it’s officially launched but the fact is, there’s nothing hidden anymore. Even a trillion-dollar company Apple finds it difficult for devices to avoid being leaked. While we’re still awaiting DJI’s official announcement, a set of documents have surfaced online that reveals complete information about the upcoming drone, including its pricing. The Mavic 3 Pro is an upgrade from the Mavic 2 Pro and is highly anticipated among users.www.gizmochina.com
