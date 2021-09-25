CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Features, Specifications, and Pricing surfaces days ahead of launch

By Ashutosh
gizmochina.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies don’t usually leak complete details of a device until it’s officially launched but the fact is, there’s nothing hidden anymore. Even a trillion-dollar company Apple finds it difficult for devices to avoid being leaked. While we’re still awaiting DJI’s official announcement, a set of documents have surfaced online that reveals complete information about the upcoming drone, including its pricing. The Mavic 3 Pro is an upgrade from the Mavic 2 Pro and is highly anticipated among users.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ubergizmo

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Specs And Features Leaked

If you recall, at the start of the month, Microsoft announced their plans to host a new hardware event on the 22nd of September. It is unclear what the company plans to announce, but thanks to a recent leak, it seems that a new Surface tablet could be in the works and be part of the event.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

Surface Pro 8 to Feature Upgradable, but Uncommon 2230 M.2 SSD

With Microsoft’s event starting in a few hours, we will know precisely what sort of upgrades the company has introduced to the Surface Pro 8. In our previous report, there were notable additions, particularly when it came to the SSD, which was said to be user-upgradable, but at the time, we did not have information regarding its form factor. According to the latest info, if you want to swap out the existing SSD on the Surface Pro 8 for a faster one and one featuring more storage, it might be difficult to get your hands on one, as it may be an uncommon form factor.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 leaks days before company’s official launch event

Microsoft’s upcoming computer, the Surface Pro 8, has leaked online before its official launch next week.A photo of the Surface Pro 8 retail listing, shared by user Shadow_Leak on Twitter, suggests that the computer will come with Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor, a 13-inch 120Hz screen with high refresh rate, dual Thunderbolt ports, and replaceable SSD drives – a feature that has been present in other Surface products, such as the Laptop 4.It appears that the new computer will cost $799, although these details are yet to be officially confirmed.Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅- Intel's 11th-generation Core processor- 13" 120Hz...
COMPUTERS
mobigyaan.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leaks ahead of its launch later this week

Earlier this year, in January, Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 7+ two-in-one device and now the company is gearing up to launch the successor, dubbed Microsoft Surface Pro 8. It is expected to be unveiled at an event on 22nd September, along with the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone and a few other products.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Specifications#3m#Dji#Hyperlapse#Activetrack#Quickshot#Panorama#Advanced Pilot Assistance
notebookcheck.net

Surface Pro 8 leaked specifications include a 120 Hz display, Thunderbolt 4 ports and a US$799 starting price

Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team! English native speakers welcome!. A relatively unknown Twitter account claims to have discovered information about the Surface Pro 8, Microsoft's next flagship 2-in-1. Amplified by The Verge, @Shadow_Leak has published an image from a Chinese retailer that describes the Surface Pro 8 as having the following hardware:
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Alleged Surface Pro 8 leaks with all of the features you wanted

We’re just a few days away from Microsoft’s big Surface launch, where we’re expecting to see the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro X, Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, and Surface Duo 2. Today, it seems that the Surface Pro 8 has leaked in all its glory. The leak comes from a screenshot of a store listing alleging to sell the Surface Pro 8; obviously, it’s not confirmed.
TECHNOLOGY
tech-ish.com

Infinix ZERO X PRO Specifications and Price in Kenya

The Infinix Zero X PRO is official. Though the company didn’t have a massive event launch in the country, it has been listed on XPark and will be retailing for a cool KES 36,999. It comes with a 108MP camera with OIS, 120Hz display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery supporting 45W charging.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
dronedj.com

DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro: Specs compared on DJI’s flagship drones

DJI’s latest drone, the long-awaited Mavic 3, promises to “double the fun” for content creators with two cameras instead of one. With its launch set for November, DJI Mavic 3’s leaked user manual and spec sheet suggest the drone will offer serious improvements over the Mavic 2 Pro, which is now three years old.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 price and specifications revealed by new report

A post from the South Korean tech forum Naver tells us about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2. Its specs could include two 5.8-inch high-refresh-rate OLED panels, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple rear cameras and a 4,400mAh battery. The foldable is said to cost around US$1,500 at launch. Working For...
NFL
The Verge

DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaks out with two cameras, 46-minute flights and a Four Thirds sensor

DJI may be about to upend the world of aerial photography yet again — by introducing a drone with drastically improved battery life and two cameras instead of one. DroneDJ and leaker Jasper Ellens are both independently reporting that the Mavic 3 Pro is real, coming this November, and it sounds like it’ll have some significant improvements over the three-year-old Mavic 2 Pro and even the Mavic Air 2S introduced earlier this year.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

DJI Mavic 3 owner’s manual leak revealing key details, tipped to launch November 15

Several leaks about the yet-to-be-released DJI Mavic 3 drone detail a few improvements from its predecessor. The new and improved Mavic 3, according to the leaks, comes with a substantially improved camera and a longer flight time of 46 minutes. The two cameras include a telephoto lens, as well as another with a larger sensor. These features could be a boon for cinematographers and photographers who are engaged in aerial shots.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

DJI Mavic 3 drone looks beefy and brilliant in new leaked photos

Enough with the sketches and the renderings and the graphics. Real photos of DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 drone are surfacing now, and how!. The first photo in the wild emerged yesterday after some masterful sleuthing by Jasper Ellens. And today, long-time DJI tipster OsitaLV posted a massive photo dump featuring close-up shots of the product.
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

OnePlus 10 may launch soon; check features and specifications

Oneplus 10 5G is expected to be launched in India on March 31, 2022. The mobile. will come with adequate and decent specifications. It is rumored to be available at a starting price of Rs 51,051. Oneplus 10 5G is said to run the. Android. v11 operating system and might...
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft lowers starting price of Surface Pro X with non-LTE model

Microsoft introduced a version of the Surface Pro X without LTE support. The Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro X starts at $900, which is $100 less than the LTE version. The Surface Pro X will benefit from Microsoft's work to improve Windows on ARM. You can preorder the Surface...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

First photo of DJI Mavic 3 Pro in the wild

It had to happen. A photo has surfaced showing DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 Pro. You know you want to see it!. With every launch, there comes a time when DJI simply can’t control leaks. As a product gets closer and closer to official release, more and more people get their hands on either information – or the product itself. And when that happens, things start leaking.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Microsoft Launches the More Powerful Surface Pro 8 Two-in-One

During today’s Microsoft 2021 Surface Event, the company has announced the new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 two-in-one tablet laptop, designed for powerful workflows and is seamlessly paired with the new Surface Slim Pen 2. The Surface Pro 8 has been purpose-built for Windows 11 and promises up to 16 hours...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy