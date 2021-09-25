Health officer recommends local governments continue holding public meetings remotely
Yolo County’s health officer has recommended that local government boards, commissions and councils continue to meet remotely given the continued danger of COVID-19. “In light of the ongoing public health emergency related to COVID-19 and the high level of community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, the Yolo County public health officer recommends that public bodies continue to meet remotely to the extent possible,” according to a letter from Dr. Aimee Sisson to the Board of Supervisors dated Sept. 22.www.davisenterprise.com
