Health officer recommends local governments continue holding public meetings remotely

Britney Spears is focusing on "healing" after her father's suspension as her conservator, a move she requested from a judge in California after 13 years under his control. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Spears' favor last week to suspend James "Jamie" Spears as her conservator of the estate, describing the arrangement as "toxic." Britney Spears testified in June that her father ruined her life through his role in the conservatorship, alleging that he took pleasure in controlling her and in her pain.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO