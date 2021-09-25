CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Water levels remain high along the middle Saint Johns River basin due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks. The river level at Astor is currently forecast to hover within Minor Flood Stage through most of next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 2.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to linger between 2.3 and 2.4 feet through most of next week. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Sat 9 am 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4

