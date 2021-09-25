Frost Advisory issued for Barnes, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND CENTRAL LAKE IN COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that earlier heavy rains had moved out of the advisory area. However, radar estimates indicate that up to 3 inches of rainfall had occurred earlier across localized portions of the advisory area. While an additional isolated shower or two is possible, minor flooding should gradually subside early this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Blue Island and Munster.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO