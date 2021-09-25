CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Frost Advisory issued for Barnes, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barnes; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Sargent FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Griggs, Ransom, Eddy, Sargent and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cook, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND CENTRAL LAKE IN COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that earlier heavy rains had moved out of the advisory area. However, radar estimates indicate that up to 3 inches of rainfall had occurred earlier across localized portions of the advisory area. While an additional isolated shower or two is possible, minor flooding should gradually subside early this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Blue Island and Munster.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:55:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Sunday was 25.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 19.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.4 Sun 7 pm CDT 22.4 21.2 20.6
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Walker County in central Alabama Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, Winfield, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Berry, Parrish, Oakman, Glen Allen, Gu-Win, Gorgas, Gorgas Steam Plant, Beloit, Burnwell, Corona, West Corona, Townley, Holly Grove and Cedrum Area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Walker County in central Alabama Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, Winfield, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Berry, Parrish, Oakman, Glen Allen, Gu-Win, Gorgas, Gorgas Steam Plant, Beloit, Burnwell, Corona, West Corona, Townley, Holly Grove and Cedrum Area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
County
Ransom County, ND
County
Barnes County, ND
County
Eddy County, ND
County
Griggs County, ND
County
Sargent County, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Van Wert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Allen, Adams and western Van Wert Counties through 730 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Decatur to Berne. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Decatur around 710 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Convoy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Allen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Allen, Adams and western Van Wert Counties through 730 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Decatur to Berne. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Decatur around 710 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Convoy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Walker County in central Alabama Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, Winfield, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Berry, Parrish, Oakman, Glen Allen, Gu-Win, Gorgas, Gorgas Steam Plant, Beloit, Burnwell, Corona, West Corona, Townley, Holly Grove and Cedrum Area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barren, Edmonson, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Metcalfe A strong thunderstorm with weak rotation will impact portions of northern Barren and northwestern Metcalfe Counties through 815 PM CDT At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm that showed some weak rotation near Glasgow, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief period of heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Glasgow around 755 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Hart A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hart, eastern Grayson, southwestern Hardin and north central Edmonson Counties through 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/ At 725 PM EDT/625 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leitchfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hart, eastern Grayson, north central Edmonson and southwestern Hardin Counties, including the following locations... Rock Creek, Seven Corners, Saint Paul, Lines Mill, Broadway, Broad Ford, Peonia, Sadler, Flint Hill and Pearman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Sunday was 4.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 4.2 feet through Wednesday. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.2 Sun 7 pm CDT 4.2 4.2 4.2
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas AREAS OF FOG, LOCALLY DENSE FOG FORMING Areas of fog, locally dense, has developed from Two Harbors, to the Twin Ports, Cloquet, and east along the Highway 13 corridor in northern Douglas County. If traveling this evening, use low beam headlights and allow for plenty of distance between vehicles.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barron, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barron; Polk; St. Croix DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Now through 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland LOCALLY TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS EXPECTED Showers with embedded thunderstorms will produce locally torrential rainfall early this evening. While most locations will only receive one half an inch of rain or less, localized spots may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. This will cause minor poor drainage flooding and lead to significant ponding of water on some area roadways.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Sunday was 2.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 2.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 2.5 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 2.6 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.3 Sun 7 pm CDT 2.5 2.5 2.5
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lowndes FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Some additional heavy downpours are possible but the heaviest rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any road closures.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Walker FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT MONDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES At 1031 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Adamsville, Parrish, West Jefferson, Burnwell, Beloit, Gorgas Steam Plant, Quinton, Gorgas, Barney, Miller Steam Plant, Goodsprings and Sayre. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union A THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG...WESTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Spartanburg, or near Roebuck, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Spartanburg, Gaffney, Pacolet, Cowpens, Roebuck, Pacolet Mills, Croft State Park, Moore, USC Upstate and Cedar Springs. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Edmonson, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Edmonson; Simpson; Warren Cluster of weakly rotating thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Simpson, Allen, southeastern Warren, central Barren and southeastern Edmonson Counties through 745 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms that showed some weak rotations along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Munfordville to near Portland. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Brief period of heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms were showing signs of weak rotation. Stay alert inc case these storms intensifies. Locations impacted include Glasgow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Fultondale, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Birmingham Airport, Ketona Lakes, Kingston, Alton, B.j.c.c., Grayson Valley, Five Points South, Chalkville, Regions Field and U.A.B. Campus. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Fultondale, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Birmingham Airport, Ketona Lakes, Kingston, Alton, B.j.c.c., Grayson Valley, Five Points South, Chalkville, Regions Field and U.A.B. Campus. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

