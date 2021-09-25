CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem

fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an ongoing problem – thieves crawl under vehicles and steal part of the exhaust system, the catalytic converter. It’s an issue, everywhere.

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony police arrest four suspects for alleged catalytic converter theft

Four suspects were recently arrested on suspicion of catalytic converter theft, The Colony Police Department announced Thursday. Police say the arrest happened in a hotel parking lot off Sam Rayburn Tollway at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 24. According to The Colony police officer Brian Lee, one of the hotel’s managers heard the sound of an electric saw coming from the parking lot and immediately reported what was perceived as suspicious activity to emergency dispatchers.
THE COLONY, TX
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeking Identities Of Theft Suspects That Stole Catalytic Converter In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. - The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 7:10 pm, the pictured vehicle entered the rear parking lot of MD Custom Construction on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. The suspect, the front-seat passenger, got out of the vehicle with a portable tool, cut off the catalytic converter from a Ford F350 truck and then placed the converter into the car's trunk before getting back into the vehicle.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
CBS Boston

Several Toyota Prius Catalytic Converters Stolen In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — Police say there have been several catalytic converters from Toyota Prius hybrids stolen in Worcester recently. Prius owners are advised to take precautions like parking their car in a garage, in a well-lit area, and in a place with increased surveillance. Similar thefts were a problem in Cambridge months ago. Officers there explained that catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are often ripped out of parked cars to be sold on the black market. They contain precious metals, like palladium, which is valued at over $2,000 an ounce. Mechanics said it’s an easy job for two people with just a few tools. Once the thieves are able to get underneath the vehicle, all it takes is a few simple cuts that can be done in a matter of minutes. Worcester Police said the thefts happened across different neighborhoods and they are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-799-8651, anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD, or message police online at worcesterma.gov/police.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters
kfornow.com

Nine Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lincoln Metro Area Remain Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police. Between Sunday and Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said two converters were cut off of vehicles on a transporter parked west of 120th and Highway 6. Ramps to the transporter were also stolen. Wagner says between Monday and Tuesday, another catalytic converter theft was reported at a home in Waverly. The sheriff also said between Saturday and Sunday, a vehicle parked in a church parking lot in the 4700 block of South Folsom in southwest Lincoln had its catalytic converter cut off.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Auto Safety Center protects customers on theft of catalytic converters

West Bend, WI – Auto Safety Center in West Bend has jumped into action in an effort to protect its customers regarding pending theft of catalytic converters. In May 2021 the Germantown Police Chief circulated warning to neighbors about the increase in thefts of catalytic converters. “Police in the community...
WEST BEND, WI
WHNT-TV

Authorities search for person in connection to catalytic converter theft

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a person they believe removed catalytic converters from a Walmart in Hazel Green. Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person and vehicle:. Anyone with information regarding the identity or location, contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
fox4beaumont.com

Catalytic converter thefts prevalent in Southeast Texas

An alarming statistic that's hitting close to home here in Southeast Texas. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in the past two years, there's been a 300 percent increase in cases of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles. It takes criminals only a couple of minutes using tools from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy