El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for woman last seen in June

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who hasn't been since the beginning of summer.

According to the sheriff's office, Sara Bayard was last seen on June 28, 2021, at a gas station in Parker. Officials believe she might be in Aurora.

Bayard is 5'6", 250 lbs., blonde hair, with light-colored eyes.





She was last seen driving a blue 2001 Buick with Colorado license plate BWE-652.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to local authorities or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-520-6666.

