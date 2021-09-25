Roundup: The NGA Show comes back in person

The independent grocery sector marked a big welcome back this week with the in-person return of The NGA Show, held in Las Vegas by the National Grocers Association (NGA). The NGA Show 2021 and its sister event, the NGA 2021 Executive Conference, drew more than 2,300 independent grocery industry stakeholders — including independent retailers, wholesalers, food retail industry executives, food/CPG manufacturers and service providers from nearly all 50 states — over four days of events at the Paris and Bally’s hotel/casinos. The association noted that its 38th annual conference and trade show also featured a sold-out exhibit hall showcasing new products and services from nearly 300 vendors.