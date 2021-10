BRIDGETON, Mo. – A Cape Girardeau mason laid 702 bricks in one hour out beating seven other contestants in the recent SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 Missouri Regional Series. By earning the title “Missouri’s Best Bricklayer,” JT Payne, along with team member and mason tender Jeff Head, earned a spot to compete in the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 World Championship in Las Vegas at the World of Concrete Expo in January 2022, according to a press release.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO