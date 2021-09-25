Bisons recap: Polanco's blast, Wall's burst spark walkoff win over IronPigs
For starters: The Bisons improved to 2-1 in the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch tournament as a Fan Appreciation Night crowd of 4,638 saw one of the most dramatic victories in many years in Sahlen Field. Veteran Gregory Polanco's second homer of the game, a screaming three-run shot just over the wall in right, won it for Buffalo in the bottom of the ninth after the Bisons had trailed, 4-0, in the fifth.buffalonews.com
