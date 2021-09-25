CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nazareth, PA

Freedom football’s super second half carries it to big EPC South road win over Nazareth

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7ie2_0c7TASca00
Freedom running back Deante Crawford, 25, slams into Nazareth defender Dante Manos, 53, after a short gain bounds Friday in the first half at Nazareth Area High School. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

After frustrating road losses at Emmaus and Parkland, Freedom football coach Jason Roeder was left wondering why his team couldn’t put things all together long enough to beat a quality Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division foe away from Bethlehem.

On Friday night at Nazareth’s Andy Leh Stadium, Roeder got the complete effort in the second half that has been so elusive.

The Patriots broke away from a 14-14 halftime tie with 24 straight points and posted its most impressive victory of the season — 38-21 to hit the midway mark of the EPC regular season at 3-2.

Deante Crawford rushed for 201 yards on 47 carries and scored four touchdowns as Freedom, which lost twice to Nazareth in 2020 including the thrilling District 11 6A title game, dominated the second half.

Aiding the Patriots offense was five takeaways by the defense. Jalen Fletcher, Connor Stofanak, and Ethan Neidig had interceptions and Kyle Johnson was among those with a fumble recovery.

Nazareth managed to end the night on a positive note as Sonny Sasso hit Broc Bender for a 9-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left, but that score didn’t diminish the Freedom performance.

“Going into halftime, we were just pointing out where we were missing things and where we were making errors on both sides of the ball and getting them fixed,” Patriots coach Jason Roeder said. “There was no panic. I was happy the way the kids responded this week, the way they responded in the second half. The turnovers were big. We were negative-four in turnover ratio before this one and that’s not us.”

Thanks, in part, to the turnovers, Freedom outgained Nazareth (3-2, 1-2) 243-112 and ran 43 plays to the Patriots’ 18 in the second half. In terms of possession time, Freedom had the ball for 18:35 and Nazareth 5:25.

“We talked about consistency and one play at a time,” Roeder said. “We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game. The kids actually started to respond on Tuesday and Wednesday which is hard to do sometimes. It’s easy to respond on a Friday night, but they started to respond early in the week with great practices.”

Brian Taylor didn’t have to pass the ball as frequently as Sasso, but completed 7 of 10 for 190 yards.

Two of his biggest throws were to Neidig for 61 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-long in the first quarter.

Joshua Ruela had a big field-changing 65-yard catch-and-run and Jalen Fletcher had two grabs for 42 yards.

Nazareth’s high-flying attack, which had produced the most yards and points in the league through four weeks, was limited in large part because of the turnovers.

“We played a good first half, but we turned the ball over way too much,” Blue Eagles coach Tom Falzone said. “You can’t turn it over that much against anybody, especially a good team like Freedom. They were on the field the entire second half. The time of possession was lopsided in their favor. They were able to grind it, chunk it, wear us down.”

The beneficiary was Crawford, who missed the team’s win over Easton two weeks ago due to COVID-19 protocols and was not at 100 percent last week at Parkland.

“I’m tired, but I am happy,” Crawford said. “I just have to give great credit to my O-line for doing a great job. If they do their job, I can do mine and I can make plays. We just had to keep ourselves calm and stay focused.”

Calmness and focus wasn’t always there in the losses at Emmaus and Parkland, but they returned as did the good vibes.

“It’s good to see our kids smile,” Roeder said. “We take the losses hard. So we’re at the midway point of the season and now our kids are pumped.”

Meanwhile, at night’s end, Falzone was left more concerned about what appeared to be a significant injury to junior Nolan Lobb, who entered the game as the EPC’s top receiver with 20 catches for 379 yards.

Lobb was carted off the field long after the game ended.

With or without Lobb, Nazareth must regroup for the season’s second half.

“This was our first loss at home in a while,” Falzone said. “I don’t even remember the last home loss. We didn’t lose here the last two years. So, that’s a different feeling. We had a great group of fans here tonight and we didn’t get it done for them. So, we regroup, look at the film in the morning and try to limit the mistakes we made.”

The series

Nazareth entered Friday’s game with a 12-10 edge in the all-time series with Freedom. The Blue Eagles entered on a three-game win streak and were 9-4 since 2009. It has also been one of the highest-scoring series in the EPC with the preceding 10 games averaging 61.7 points, highlighted by Freedom’s wild 67-34 win in 2014. That game featured two kickoff returns for scores, two blocked punt returns for TDs, and a fumble recovery in the end zone for another TD. Also, the Patriots racked up 467 yards on offense.

What’s next

After two weeks on the road, Freedom returns to Bethlehem Area School District Stadium to play Allentown Central Catholic on Friday night. Nazareth will also be at BASD for the second time this season, taking on Liberty in a 7 p.m. game Saturday, Oct. 2.

Orange for Cade

There were lots of people wearing orange hats and shirts on both sides of Leh Stadium in honor of Cade Lutz, a 2021 Nazareth graduate, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. Even Freedom’s “Riot Squad” student cheering section wore orange in support of Lutz.

Scoring summary

Freedom 38, Nazareth 21

Freedom 7 - 7 - 10 -14 — 38

Nazareth 7 - 7 - 0- 7 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

N: Tyler Rohn 1 run (Chris Bugbee kick), 8:26

F: Ethan Neidig 28 pass from Brian Taylor (Zeyad Ragab kick), 4:14

SECOND QUARTER

N: Rohn 1 run (Bugbee kick), 8:26

F: Deante Crawford 1 run (Ragab kick), 7:23

THIRD QUARTER

F: Crawford 3 run (Ragab kick), 6:31

F: Ragab 25 field goal, 2:20

FOURTH QUARTER

F: Crawford 13 run (Ragab kick), 10:15

F: Crawford 6 run (Ragab kick), 1:52

N: Broc Bender 9 pass from Sonny Sasso (Bugbee kick), 0:02

TEAM STATISTICS

Statistic, Freedom, Nazareth

First Downs, 16, 16

Rushes-Yds, 53-211, 30-137

Passes C-A-I, 7-10-0, 17-24-3

Passing Yds, 190, 150

Fumbles-Lost, 0, 4-2

Penalties-Yds, 8-65, 4-37

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Freedom: Crawford 47-201, 4 TDs; Taylor 4-6; Dunbar 1-4; Fletcher 1-0.

Nazareth: Rohn 23-101, 2 TDs; Sasso 3-22; Bonsignore 2-10; Hilarczyk 2-4.

PASSING

Freedom: Taylor 7-10-0, 190 yards, TD.

Nazareth: Sasso 17-24-3, 150 yards, TD.

RECEIVING

Freedom: Neidig 2-61, TD; Fletcher 2-42; Ruela 1-65; Johnson 1-14; Crawford 1-8.

Nazareth: Kuehner 6-53; Hilarczyk 5-38; Lobbb 3-37; Dugdale 2-13; Bender 1-9, TD.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Morning Call

Saucon Valley football’s ‘The drive’ completes comeback win

It started where the previous drive left off, with Damian Garcia running for yardage to keep the chains moving. It nearly ended on the last play of the third quarter, but Ty Csencsits took a short pass and extended his arm beyond the first-down marker on fourth down to keep Saucon Valley’s game-winning drive alive. After that, quarterback Dante Mahaffey took over. The senior’s first heroic ...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Morning Call

Here are the District 11 golf qualifier tee times for Tuesday’s postseason play

The high school golf postseason rolls on Monday with the District 11 qualifier round at Olde Homestead Golf Club in New Tripoli. The top 18 Class 3A boys, including anyone tied for 18th, advance. The top six in 2A boys move on. Girls in 2A and 3A must score 110 or better to qualify. The District 11 championships are Oct. 12 at Steel Club in Hellertown. Liberty’s Michael Vital won medalist ...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
The Morning Call

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule

Here are Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Sunday’s schedule. SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY Lehigh at Merrimack, 12 Fairfield at Lafayette, 2 WOMEN’S TENNIS Cedar Crest at Moravian, 11 a.m. Lehigh at ITA Regionals, all day SATURDAY’S RESULTS BOYS SOCCER JIM THORPE 3, LEHIGHTON 1 JT: Goals: Keiron Mele, Noah Geiser, Gregory Sakharov; Assists: Dawson Meckes 2; Saves: ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh football deliver statement victory with an exclamation point

Justin Holmes got into space and ran over Wilson defenders on consecutive plays in the second quarter for a touchdown and two-point conversion. The Northwestern senior’s message bruised egos and left marks, but the Tigers’ big message Saturday afternoon was delivered on defense in a battle of unbeatens. “I think it was more a defensive statement game,” Holmes said after rushing for 204 yards ...
WILSON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
Nazareth, PA
Sports
Bethlehem, PA
Education
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Nazareth, PA
Education
Nazareth, PA
Football
Bethlehem, PA
Football
The Morning Call

‘A heck of a game’ ends with Fordham beating Lafayette 42-41 in Patriot League football opener

Lafayette overcame deficits of 14-0, 21-7, and 36-35. Leopards freshman quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns and running back Selwyn Simpson ran for more than 100 yards while two receivers, Julius Young and K.J. Rodgers, compiled more than 100 yards receiving apiece. They had a 14-minute advantage in time of possession and 499 yards of offense with no turnovers. ...
FOOTBALL
The Morning Call

Misery continues for winless Lehigh football in dismal 34-0 defeat to Yale

The Lehigh football program is making history, but it’s not the kind of history that will be fondly remembered. The Mountain Hawks lost 34-0 to Yale Saturday afternoon at Goodman Stadium, marking their fifth consecutive loss this season and their 12th in a row dating back to the middle of the 2019 season. It ties the 1925-26 teams for the longest skid in school history. Lehigh lost the last ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

Dante Mahaffey wills Saucon Valley football to comeback win at Bangor

Saucon Valley’s Dante Mahaffey needed help getting up off the field after Friday night’s postgame huddle. The senior quarterback was cramped, bruised and exhausted. Imagine how Bangor defenders felt? Mahaffey’s biggest mark was left on the game and those who watched it. He ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns, completed 11 of 13 passes for another 111 and a score and threw a two-point ...
FOOTBALL
The Morning Call

IronPigs season in review: Lehigh Valley struggled, but a couple of underdogs, such as Mike Adams, were real success stories

Mike Adams came to Coca-Cola Park on June 26 with more experience as a business owner than as a professional baseball player. Fourteen weeks and one day later, the 27-year-old relief pitcher greeted family and friends by the IronPigs dugout Sunday after the team’s 10-1 loss to end a 53-75 season. Adams finished with a 1-1 record with one save, a 3.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30 appearances. It was ...
MLB
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy