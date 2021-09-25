CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Forensics may not be like on TV, but it's critical nonetheless

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjQOQ_0c7TAOKu00

They were all over TV in the 2000s -- shows featuring a stoic older man leading his team of forensic scientists. A tough woman in her 30s was his right hand, and three junior officers scoured the crime scene "bagging" evidence.

Not only were they popular then: "CSI" is making a comeback in October.

In the span of an hour, the earnest team would get to a crime scene, collect evidence, go back to the lab, fire off guns to compare bullet casings, interview witnesses and suspects and eventually nail the bad guy with coffee cup tossed at the scene?

It was cool.

It was fast-paced.

Everyone felt a little bit smarter for watching it. How could they not? Everyone in it had a lab coat and used phrases such as "gas chromatograph mass spectrometer."

But Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Lab manager Bob May said the job isn't nearly as cut-and-dry as it looks on TV.

"We don't solve crimes in 45 minutes, with commercial breaks," he said. "While some of those elements, are, in fact true, it's kinda played up and dramatized for television."

DAMIAN DOVARGANES/ASSOCIATED PRESS
'CSI: Miami' actor David Caruso (left), also known as 'Horatio Caine,' has some 'xplainin' to do.

Wait -- Horatio Caine and his sunglasses lied to me?!? Forensic scientists don't conduct high-speed chases across Miami?

"The work that we do is, quite frequently, mostly is pretty tedious," he said. "Watching somebody look through a magnifying glass or a microscope at a piece of evidence or a fingerprint is probably not the most exciting thing that you could see."

OK, fine. So no high-speed chases. But the technology on TV is real, right?

Right?

"I've seen on CSI where they'll put in a fingerprint and pull up (a person's) photograph, what they drive, their house, and what they might've had for breakfast," May said with a small smile. "You know, some things like that. That just really isn't the case."

But just because real-life technology isn't as efficient as its TV counterparts doesn't mean that it's not effective.

"Our technology is kind of interesting," May said. "It is starting to kind of catch up with what they portray on TV.

And while some elements on scripted forensics shows are made up, not all of it is.

"If someone uses a crowbar, for example, to break into a safe, frequently they will leave toolmarks, and those can be analyzed," May said. "Fibers and hairs, can also be used in those investigations."

KRIS 6 News
Vintage tools of the trade are on display at the CCPD's Forensics Services Division.

But only if it has a follicle attached, right?

"As long as there's a follicle attached to it," he said.

Handwriting samples are valuable in white-collar cases, such as fraud, and tire marks and shoe impressions can provide valuable, actionable evidence in general.

Physical evidence , May said, has the ability to place someone at a crime scene in the same way it can exclude a suspect from an investigation.

"We can often prove that if, for example, someone's claiming that they were never at a location but we find a fingerprint there, well then, they may have some explaining to do," he said.

Not everything found at a scene will be used to prosecute a crime, but collecting everything possible can make or break one.

"If there are questions, or if we have kinda what we call a 'whodunit,' then forensics, yes, can be very important," he said.

Whew. At least "The Wire" and "whodunits" are real. I knew Bunk Moreland would never lie to me.

Eric Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP
Dominic West's "Jimmy McNulty" would absolutely lie to me, but Wendell Pierce -- The Bunk -- nope.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Corpus Christi, TX
Entertainment
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Caruso
Person
Wendell Pierce
MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Forensics#Csi
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘bought burner phone’ on the day he disappeared from parent’s home

Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased a burner phone on the day he disappeared from his parent’s home in Florida.Mr Laundrie was seen buying the phone in the company of an older woman at an AT&T store in North Port Florida on 14 September, sources told TMZ.FBI agents went to the store and seized CCTV footage in recent days, the celebrity news site claimed.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed on Wednesday the phone purchase, but said he believed Mr Laundrie left the burner phone at home.“To my knowledge they did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian...
CELEBRITIES
foxwilmington.com

Gabby Petito Told Cops She Worried Boyfriend Would Ditch Her on Trip: Bodycam Footage

Newly released bodycam footage shows a distraught Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brain Laundrie, moments after a heated argument during their cross-country road trip. The Aug. 12 video was taken outside Arches National Park in Utah, after a witness reported the couple arguing at a grocery store and called 911. Petito told police she was afraid Laundrie was going to drive off and leave her stranded at the grocery store. She apparently scratched him during the back-and-forth scuffle.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
codelist.biz

Actress surprises fans: Amber Heard announces the birth of her daughter

Actress Amber Heard surprises her fan base with good news. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she is now the mother of a daughter. A surrogate mother reportedly gave birth to the child. Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The 35-year-old actress announced this surprisingly on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy