Man arrested at SLO mobile home park after report of disturbance
At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, San Luis Obispo police responded to a report of a disorderly person in a mobile home park on Higuera Street at High Street.
A man was reportedly yelling and causing a disturbance inside the mobile home park.
Police say when officers arrived, the man was uncooperative.
Multiple units were called to assist.
The man was taken into custody after a short time.
No other information was immediately released.
