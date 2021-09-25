CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested at SLO mobile home park after report of disturbance

By KSBY Staff
 9 days ago
At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, San Luis Obispo police responded to a report of a disorderly person in a mobile home park on Higuera Street at High Street.

A man was reportedly yelling and causing a disturbance inside the mobile home park.

Police say when officers arrived, the man was uncooperative.

Multiple units were called to assist.

The man was taken into custody after a short time.

No other information was immediately released.

