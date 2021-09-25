CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Germantown mosque hires security company to patrol crime riddled block

 9 days ago

It was nearly two weeks ago that gunfire erupted outside of a mosque in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The shooting left three people injured and one dead. Now, members of that mosque are taking steps to make the streets safer.

Twice a day for the rest of the year, security agent Kacy Johnson and his partner plan to walk up and down Germantown Avenue from Wister to Logan.

The goal is to check on businesses and residents who've been hostage to the gun violence unfolding on that five-block strip.

At least 10 people have been shot there in the last month.

"The kids don't really have anything to do," said Johnson. "They come to the streets. The streets call them."

The Germantown Masjid hired the security company after a 24-year-old was shot to death near their mosque two weeks earlier.

"No one wants to see these events continuously happening, and everyone has a vested interest in this neighborhood. We have women, we have children, we have elderly, and they shouldn't have to live in fear," said Ihsan Dawud of Germantown Masjid.

Some residents say they already notice a difference.

"Two weeks ago, there was a shooting like almost every two days. It's been a week now, and nothing. Looks like it's getting better," said manager Ehab Elian at Germantown Pizza.

Guest
8d ago

I live here&there are two cops EVERYDAY SITTING IN THEIR CARS. The first time was the barbershop killing, THE COP IS LITERALLY 50 STEPS. NOW THE PUERTO RICAN STORE KILLING. COPS 150 STEPS!! THOSE YOUNG BOULS BE IN FRONT OF THAT STORE EVERYDAY!! ONE WAS BLOCKING MY WAY&I LOOKED AT HIM&HE MOVED, BUT THAT DOESN'T STOP THEM FROM BEING THERE. If these young bouls don't care about the real law, why would they care about two security guys walking? This will not stop anything. It's just for show!

Whippa
8d ago

Let's keep it real when your city council defunds 911 and only gives gun prevention money to groups that do nothing but use that money for their agenda then you are going to have a city that is wild.

Perry Mattiso
9d ago

Wow its INCREDIBLE THAT A PRIVATE SECURITY CAN WALKS THE STREET LIKE POLICE🤔🤔🤔 WHEN WAS THAT LEGAL!!!!

