CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Merkel's Final Push For Party And Stability In Knife-edge Polls

By Hui Min NEO
IBTimes
IBTimes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chancellor Angela Merkel travels Saturday to Aachen, hometown of her would-be successor Armin Laschet, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. Laschet, 60, has been trailing his Social Democrat challenger Olaf Scholz in the race for the chancellery, although final polls put...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

After Merkel, France could try to edge out Germany as Europe's 'superpower'

When German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves office after Germany's federal election on Sept. 26, all eyes will be on France. Experts believe France sees Merkel's departure as an opportunity to become even more influential in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron has his own election to fight in spring 2022. When...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Germans Head to the Polls in Historic Election Marking the End of Merkel's Era

Millions of Germans are heading to the polls on Sunday in an election that will change the face of Germany, and Europe, as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to leave office. Voting in polling stations across Germany takes place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Millions of voters are...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Angela Merkel: farewell to a bulwark of stability

One of the most emblematic political photographs of recent times was taken during a G7 summit in Canada in 2018. Leaning forward across a narrow table with hands outstretched, a grim-faced Angela Merkel confronts Donald Trump, who sits with his arms folded, refusing to meet her eye. Emmanuel Macron and the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, flank the German chancellor as she glowers down at the American president.
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

With a TV debate, Merkel’s party hopes to turn the race around.

With a TV debate, Merkel’s party hopes to turn the race around. With less than a week until the election, Germany’s leading parties will debate on Sunday in a televised debate, with the race to successor Angela Merkel in a dead heat. Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germans#Social Democrat#Baltic#Cdu#Csu#Prussian
The Guardian

The crisis manager: Angela Merkel’s double-edged European legacy

It was Monday 13 July 2015 and dawn had broken when Angela Merkel said it was all over: Greece would be leaving the eurozone. After 15 hours of all-nightcrisis talks, it looked like disaster. Merkel gathered her papers and was heading towards the door. If the summit had ended at that moment the history of the European Union, its fragile currency and Merkel’s legacy would be very different.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Candidates to succeed Angela Merkel make final push ahead of Germany’s election

Climate change has been cited as the most important issue by many in this election. Germany’s political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. Mrs Merkel’s centre-right...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Germany goes to the polls to decide Angela Merkel’s successor

Polling stations have opened in Germany as the nation decides who will succeed in the race to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor after 16 years. As final rallies were held across the country by the the main candidates on Saturday, with polls showing the lead held by the Social Democrats’ Olaf Scholz over Armin Laschet of the Christian Democrats to have narrowed to a tiny margin, voter participation among the more than 60 million Germans eligible to vote, was predicted to be high.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Merkel's old constituency goes to rival party

BERLIN — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's parliament seat has gone to a candidate from the rival Social Democrats for the first time since 1990. Merkel won the country's most northeasterly constituency in the first free elections after German reunification, and then defended the seat in seven subsequent elections. The...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

German 'Kingmakers' Meet on Coalition, Courted by Would-Be Kings

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of talks to explore possible common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or the conservatives, both of whom are courting them. The Greens and Free Democrats, from opposite...
EUROPE
Fortune

Angela Merkel left German CEOs hanging on a bunch of issues. They want the next Chancellor to address 3 now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is one thing that Germany's business leaders agree on following the outcome of Sunday’s election nail-biter, it’s the urgent need to form a coalition government capable of tackling a long list of outstanding problems left behind after Angela Merkel's 16 years as Chancellor.
EUROPE
IBTimes

German Parties Meet As Coalition Haggling Begins

German political parties will hold exploratory talks from Sunday as they jostle to form the next government after a close election, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) battling Angela Merkel's conservatives for the chancellery. The SPD and its candidate Olaf Scholz narrowly won last week's vote on 25.7 percent, with...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Merkel Urges Compromise At Start Of Tough Coalition Talks

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel made an implicit call on politicians to overcome their differences on Sunday, as talks between parties to choose her successor got under way following last week's close election. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and their candidate Olaf Scholz narrowly won last Sunday's vote on 25.7...
POLITICS
The Independent

Merkel urges Germans: Keep working for democracy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”Three decades on there remains a political and economic divide between Germany s formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
EUROPE
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy