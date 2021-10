The Denver Broncos achieved exactly the kind of start necessary for a team looking to get back into playoff contention after a long drought. Winning on the road in the NFL isn’t easy - even against teams not considered to be any good - and that is exactly what Denver did to open the season 2-0. They absolutely have to keep it going in Week 3 against the New York Jets. Losing at home against a team like the Jets is not what a playoff team would do and Head Coach Vic Fangio would agree.

