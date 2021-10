ON THIS DAY IN 1920, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “CHICAGO — The National Commission today reversed its decision of yesterday and decided to open the World Series at Brooklyn on Oct. 5, playing three games there. The change was made at the request of Jim Dunn, president of the Cleveland club, who asked more time to prepare the Cleveland grounds in the event his team should win the American League pennant. The teams will travel on Oct. 8 and open in the American League city winning the pennant, either Cleveland or Chicago, on Oct. 9 for a four-game series. The eighth game will be played in Brooklyn on Oct. 14, as will the ninth game, if one is necessary, as the National League yesterday won the toss for the final game. If a ninth game is played, however, it will be on Oct. 15, instead of Oct. 16, as the day’s intermission for traveling has been eliminated.”

