NHL

Islanders, UBS Arena unveil COVID rules for fans attending games this year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

The Islanders on Friday issued their notice to fans about what they will need to attend home games for the upcoming season.

For those that want to enter UBS Arena, anyone who is over five years old will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or that they have tested negative for COVID-19.

That new rule is frustrating for some fans, especially those with kids.

"This would have been great before I purchased my season Tickets!!,” Frank Ingoglia posted on the team's Facebook page. “I'm not getting my kids tested before every game."

On the other side, Richard Zimmerman posted: "Safety first. We are all in this fight together to stop the virus from spreading."

The Isles’ first home game at their brand-new home is Nov. 20 against Calgary.

