Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools issues mask mandate

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 9 days ago
Changing its COVID-19 protocols, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools announced it will be implementing a mask mandate effective Monday.

The school district said that after reviewing local, county and state COVID-19 data and guidance from the governor, Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it decided to implement the mask mandate.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 27, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks when inside school buildings.

"This change in COVID-19 protocol helps to ensure we keep our students and staff in school five days a week, in a safe manner," the district said.

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools said it will continue to review multiple sources of information as the pandemic evolves to determine any future changes in COVID-19 policies and protocols.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Akron Public Schools facing severe driver shortage

AKRON, Ohio — The continuing school bus driver shortage all across the state is being felt hard right here in Northeast Ohio. Akron school officials say the lack of drivers has put the district's transportation department near the edge of failure. Transportation Coordinator William Andexler said the shortage is forcing...
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

