A 70-year-old Summit County woman died on Sept. 21 from COVID-19, according to Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland. The woman was not vaccinated. The woman is the fifth person to die from COVID-19 in Summit County, while five others have tested positive after death. Some that have died of other causes include a 37-year-old Summit County man who died Aug. 17 at his residence and later tested positive for COVID-19. The death was not caused by COVID-19, according to the Summit County coroner; however, it is counted as a death among cases of the virus to align with the way the state tracks death data.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO