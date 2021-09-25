CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges have been released from prison and flown out of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, hours after a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies resolved criminal charges against her in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.

US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said Saturday. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
Meng Wanzhou
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Justin Trudeau
Donald Trump
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou reaches agreement with US to resolve fraud charges

New York (CNN Business) — Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and the US Department of Justice on Friday entered an agreement to defer prosecution of US charges against her until late 2022, after which point the charges could be dropped. The deal will allow her to return to China, and could bring to an end a nearly three-year legal saga that has complicated relations between the United States, China and Canada.
ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile […]
What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
The US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's "provocative military action" near the self-governing island that China claims. China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since […]
Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". Pyongyang said Friday it had successfully fired an anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by the nuclear-armed state, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January. In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development. The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
