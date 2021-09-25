Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles missing for 3 years

CHICAGO - Ten people were wounded Thursday in citywide shootings. Two men, 22 and 25, were approached by a man about 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue in South Shore, Chicago police said. Both were struck in the leg, and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was in good condition, and the older man’s condition was not known, police said.

