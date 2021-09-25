CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles missing for 3 years

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago postal worker Kierra Coles has been missing for three years. Friday marked her 29th birthday.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

3 wounded, 1 critically, in Near North Side shooting

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the Near North Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Dearborn. At about 3:35 a.m., Chicago police said a 29-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were in a parked car when shots were fired, possibly from a gray vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

At least 3 killed, 31 injured in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO - Chicago police have had their hands full this weekend with dozens of shootings happening citywide, the victim's ages range from 16 to 68-years-old. "I think it’s gotten to a point, it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in," said Larry Horton, a South Side resident. At least 31 people...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

43-year-old killed in Lawndale drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. The man was standing in front of an apartment building about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana woman purchased 31 guns in 25 days; one firearm tied to mass shooting in Chicago: prosecutors

CHICAGO - An Indianapolis woman is facing federal charges for allegedly purchasing 31 guns illegally, six of which have been tied to Chicago crimes. Tashia Overton, 21, of Indianapolis, has been charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer and unlicensed dealing in firearms.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postal Worker
Fox 32 Chicago

10 wounded in shootings Thursday

CHICAGO - Ten people were wounded Thursday in citywide shootings. Two men, 22 and 25, were approached by a man about 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue in South Shore, Chicago police said. Both were struck in the leg, and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was in good condition, and the older man’s condition was not known, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown

CHICAGO - A man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 60-year-old was getting things out of the trunk of his white 2019 Chevy Malibu around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Churchill Street when someone approached and displayed a handgun, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy