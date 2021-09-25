Orioles' Tyler Wells: Exits with trainer
Wells left Friday's game against the Rangers in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Wells entered Friday's game in a save situation but appeared to wince after he gave up a leadoff triple in the ninth. He was immediately removed from the game, but the nature of his injury isn't yet clear. If the right-hander is forced to miss time, Cole Sulser would likely be in line for increased ninth-inning work.www.cbssports.com
