Orioles' Tyler Wells: Exits with trainer

 9 days ago

Wells left Friday's game against the Rangers in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Wells entered Friday's game in a save situation but appeared to wince after he gave up a leadoff triple in the ninth. He was immediately removed from the game, but the nature of his injury isn't yet clear. If the right-hander is forced to miss time, Cole Sulser would likely be in line for increased ninth-inning work.

