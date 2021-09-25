CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riddick Moss Returns To WWE TV On SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiddick Moss has made his return to the WWE storylines. Tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Happy Baron Corbin premiere his new “Happy Talk” talk show segment. Corbin introduced himself as his new guest, but he was quickly interrupted by a seething Kevin Owens, looking to get payback for last week’s attack.

