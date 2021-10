CHICAGO (CBS) — At Garfield Boulevard and LaSalle Street in the Washington Park neighborhood, there is a basketball court that functions as a safe haven for children throughout Chicago. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the problems of the street are forgotten once youngsters step into the gymnasium at the Chicago City Life Center, 137 W. Garfield Blvd. It doesn’t matter the neighborhood you’re from – the goal is teamwork and winning. But on Wednesday, practice was preempted by an unfortunate tough life lesson – after the youngsters lost a teammate to Chicago’s violence. On the basketball court, Kentrell McNeal had skills. Kentrell McNeal,...

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO