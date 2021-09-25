CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani not welcome at Fox News, report says

By BRIAN NIEMIETZ
Merced Sun-Star
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — It’s no coincidence that Fox News viewers haven’t been keeping up with the Giulianis in recent months, a new report claims. Rudy Giuliani, an ex lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has not appeared on the highly viewed cable channel for three months, according to Politico, which says Giuliani was slated to chat with Fox about the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that happened while he was mayor. Giuliani, 77, was reportedly notified of the change of plans on the eve of the anniversary.

www.mercedsunstar.com

The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

