Time to panic? 7 things we learned from Europe’s (mostly) disastrous Day 1 at the Ryder Cup

It started with a text from a friend: “Remember this club? I felt invincible with it in my hands when I was in school.” The club in question? Cleveland’s Launcher driver — an oversized titanium behemoth (at the time) that truly made you feel like you couldn’t miss. Technology has improved considerably since the driver was released more than two decades ago, but for some reason, we still can’t let go of those clubs that played an integral role in our introduction to the game or helped us card a career round.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO