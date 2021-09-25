CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to panic? 7 things we learned from Europe’s (mostly) disastrous Day 1 at the Ryder Cup

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVEN, Wis. — Well, that didn’t go well. This must be how American golf fans feel at the Ryder Cup, and I, GOLF.com’s resident European, don’t like it. Not one bit. For a moment we got a glimpse of what could’ve been a truly disastrous day, and while there’s not much upside to what European fans did witness, the seeds of a potential comeback are there. Morale is low, but perhaps trending ever-so-up. It ended 6-2, but in the words of Rory McIlroy: “We can come back from 6-2.”

