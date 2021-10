SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Joining the many U.S. cities where demonstrations for abortion rights took place Saturday, thousands of people marched in San Francisco in the Women’s March for Our Reproductive Rights rally. People chanted, waved signs and hoped to spread a pro-abortion-rights message to the community and beyond. “I’m here to defend women’s rights and support my daughter so she has access to health care if she needs it,” Zan Larkins said. “All women need to unite and come against all of the hate people are bringing us. This is our body. We deserve to have the choice to do what we...

