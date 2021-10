Less than one week away from the Predators hosting their first preseason game since 2019, the safest and fastest way to enter Bridgestone Arena has arrived. The Arena has partnered with CLEAR Health Pass to provide easy proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test and offer fans the most efficient entry into events held at the venue, which will be in place for the first time on Sept. 29 when Harry Styles comes to town. On Oct. 2, the Predators will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning for an exhibition matchup, and all fans are encouraged to utilize the CLEAR app to enter.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO