Westville, OH

Renewed Strength Church celebrates anniversary

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTVILLE – Renewed Strength Church is excited to celebrate its 26th anniversary. It is a non-denominational church that was started in September of 1995 through God’s prompting in the heart of Mark Hackworth. The first few gatherings were in a member’s residence and consisted of three families: Mark and Jami Hackworth, Tim and Bev Risinger and Chris and Tina Livingston. It totaled 13 people. From there, the congregation moved to the chapel at Urbana University with an attendance of approximately 40 people. As the congregation grew, Renewed Strength moved to a building in Urbana, continuing to increase to approximately 95 people. The largest leap of faith came when they chose to purchase the old Westville school house.

