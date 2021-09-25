CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ, in Prisoner Swap Deal With China, To Drop Case Against Huawei Owner's Daughter

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
The deal will dismiss the DOJ's charges of fraud against Meng by December 2022 if she complies with certain conditions.

