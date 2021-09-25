DOJ, in Prisoner Swap Deal With China, To Drop Case Against Huawei Owner's Daughter

Two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China s Foreign Ministry said Monday. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their release and the return to China of a long-detained executive of Huawei Technologies. Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained in December 2019, days after Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics,” while China accused Ottawa...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO