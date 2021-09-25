CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A behavioural experiment goes horribly wrong in trailer for horror Like Dogs

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerror Films has shared a trailer, poster and images for Like Dogs, the new horror from director Randy Van Dyke and starring Annabel Barrett (Clifford the Big Red Dog) and Ignacyo Matynia (Luke Cage). Check them out here…. Abducted, and treated like animals, 2 university students are unwilling participants in...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
horrornews.net

Horror/thriiller NIGHT CALLER first look trailer

NIGHT CALLER, written and directed by Chad Ferrin, stars Steve Railsback, Bai Ling, Lew Temple, Susan Priver, Silvia Spross and Robert Miano. Robert “Corpsy” Rhine, whose Girls and Corpses Films produced with Ferrin’s Crappy World Films, also has an onscreen role. Synopsis: “Telephone psychic Clementine Carter [Priver] is pulled into...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix and WWE share trailer for Escape the Undertaker interactive horror movie

Netflix has released a poster and trailer for Escape the Undertaker, the upcoming interactive horror which follows The New Day as they find themselves trapped in The Deadman’s mansion when he forces the WWE superstars to survive his wrath by completing supernatural challenges in his haunted house; check them out here…
WWE
GamesRadar+

First trailer for Tom Hanks movie Finch looks like Cast Away – but Wilson's a dog this time

The first trailer for Tom Hanks movie Finch is here, and it's got some serious Cast Away vibes. The film sees Hanks' character – the titular Finch – living in a post-apocalyptic world, after a solar flare has devastated Earth. The good news is he finds a dog, named Goodyear (and not Wilson, which seems like a missed opportunity to us) and sets about building his own robot. Finch's idea is that, after he's gone, the robot Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones) will still be around to look after Goodyear.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

The horrors of wartime get worse in “ALONE”; trailer & posters

The period fright film is the latest from the horror-friendly filmmaking community of Argentina. ALONE (SOLA) was directed by José María Cicala from a script he wrote with Griselda Sánchez, who also co-stars. The cast additionally includes Araceli González, Miguel Ángel Solá, Fabián Mazzei, Mariano Martínez, Luis Machín, Mónica Antonopulos, Rodrigo Noya, Florencia Torrente, Mica Suárez, Tomás Kirzner, Alfredo Casero, Roberto Peloni and Peter O’Brien. The synopsis: “The plot tells the story of Laura Garland, who has lost her husband during the war while she’s pregnant. She lives in a big house that is divided in two. The government pursues her, claiming she must occupy the whole house; if she doesn’t, they will take it from her. Laura leases the house to Ricky, an outlaw who will bring new trouble into her life. At least she has another plan…”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animals#Race#Terror Films#Like Dogs
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Spider-Man and Game of Thrones stars' Netflix horror

Netflix has released the first, bloody trailer for stylish vampire horror Night Teeth. The film's premise is enthralling, and a recipe for disaster. A wild evening out in Los Angeles turns a little awry when protagonist, college student and night chauffeur Benny (Spider-Man's Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) realises he's driving two vampires.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

An alternate dimension awaits in trailer for fantasy horror-thriller The Blazing World

Vertical Entertainment has released a poster and trailer for the fantasy thriller The Blazing World. Directed by Carlson Young, the film follows a self-destructive young woman who finds herself drawn to an alternate dimension when she returns to her family home, where her sister who died decades earlier may still be alive.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Psychological horror Father of Flies gets a trailer and poster

Goldfinch Entertainment has released a trailer and poster for writer-director Ben Charles Edwards’ psychological horror Father of Flies which tells the story of a young boy as he confronts the terrifying supernatural forces that have moved into his home with the arrival of a strange new woman. A vulnerable young...
MOVIES
First Showing

An Urban Legend Haunts 4 Friends in 'Lantern's Lane' Horror Trailer

"Whose idea was this, again?" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Lantern's Lane, the latest from filmmaker Justin LaReau (of A Demon Within) and producer Lydia Cedrone. Yet another urban legend horror thriller, this one hasn't shown up at any festivals but will be out in November. A recent college graduate and her estranged high school friends return to Lantern's Lane, the location of an evil urban legend and must fight to survive the night. The film stars Brooke Butler, Andy Cohen, Ashley Doris, Lisa Roumain, Skip Howland, Sydney Carvill, Justin LaReau, and Robbie Allen. Doesn't look like this offers anything new that hasn't been seen in hundreds of horror movies before.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Movies
flickeringmyth.com

Icelandic action comedy Cop Secret gets a poster and trailer

Ahead of its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, distributor alief has shared a poster and trailer for Cop Secret, an Icelandic action comedy from director Hannes Þór Halldórsson which follows a tough super-cop in denial about his sexuality, who falls in love with his new partner while investigating a string of bank robberies where nothing seems to have been stolen.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Watch the creepy new trailer for Korean/Thai horror The Medium

The trailer is scary enough on its own, but when you take into account the credentials attached to those behind this Korean/Thai horror hit, then The Medium jumps to the top of the must-see list when it hits Shudder this October 14th. Produced by by Korea’s Na Hong-jin, the director...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Terror Consumes Dramatic Horror ‘The Family’ [Trailer]

Busan International Film Festival will be hosting the World Premiere of The Family, described as “a beautifully shot and deeply disturbing genre film” by creative duo Dan Slater (director, co-writer) and Adam Booth (producer, co-writer) of West FILM, Bloody Disgusting learned today. “The Family delves into brooding and unpredictable family...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

A giant mutant rat attacks in trailer for creature feature The Mutation

A poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming creature feature The Mutation which follows a group of detectives and a zoologist as they go on the hunt for a murderous, mutated giant rat; check them out here…. After a deadly experiment on a rat goes wrong, the mutated...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Katharine Isabelle on Night of the Animated Dead, Hannibal and the legacy of Ginger Snaps

Ricky Church chats with Katharine Isabelle about Night of the Animated Dead…. The Night of the Living Dead is such a significant piece of movie history not just for creating the zombie genre, but for the way it was filmed and the focus on the horrific experiences the characters go through rather than the pulse-pounding action the genre is known for now. The film has been remade or reimagined a few times, not to mention how it has influenced many other horror films, with the latest being Night of the Animated Dead, an animated remake which follows the same story but includes a few elements the original either didn’t have or could not do at the time.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Disney+ shares trailer for R.L. Stine horror anthology Just Beyond

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Just Beyond, the upcoming horror comedy anthology series which is inspired by the writings of the bestselling horror author R.L. Stine; watch it here…. Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, “Just Beyond” is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Bad Candy (2020)

Directed by Scott B. Hansen & Desiree Connell. Starring Zach Galligan, Corey Taylor, Derek Russo, Audrey Williams, Bill Pacer, Wayne, Kenneth Trujillo. A late-night radio DJ and his producer tell some spooky stories on their Halloween show. The Halloween anthology movie has become something of a ‘thing’ over the past...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Drama Series Is A Can’t-Miss Experience

When Mike Flanagan wrote Midnight Mass, it was an almost biographical exploration into a journey with sobriety. It was a story that was important to him not just as a writer; but as someone who has experienced a test of faith. There are moments of desperation within the lives of all of us, within the lives of addicts, and within the lives of those on the other side of the spectrum.
TV & VIDEOS
1077 WRKR

18+ Dreadshow Horror Experience Coming To Kalamazoo

I've just discovered what might be the most terrifying experience you could ever imagine, and it's happening right here in Kalamazoo. Dreadshow, an 18+ horror experience is promising to be unlike anything you've ever experienced in a haunted house, because it isn't one. They make no bones about this experience being incredibly disturbing:
KALAMAZOO, MI
CinemaBlend

Filming X-Men: Apocalypse Sounds Like It Was Horrible For Oscar Isaac

Some actors are willing to go to pretty extreme lengths in order to nail a performance. That was definitely the case for The Card Counter star Oscar Isaac a few years back when he took on the role of the titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. The ordeal he went through while in full make-up and costume was apparently so intense that one of his co-stars still remembers how miserable he was while they were filming.
MOVIES
Vulture

Please Watch the Unfiltered Joy Machine That Is The Goes Wrong Show

According to Plato — or at least according to what the internet claims Plato said — “Even the gods love jokes.” In truth, there is no greater proof of the sacrifices we make for comedy than The Goes Wrong Show, which also proves Plato’s other quote, “Even the gods hate the Cornley Drama Society.” The show, created by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, is more than just funny. It is an absolutely decadent comedic feast, able to pull off jokes, gags, goofs, tricks, stunts, antics, an abundance of farce, and the very impressive feat of a “reverse Chekhov’s gun,” where a gun is shot off in Act One and contextualized later in Act Three. In short, it is an absolute joy.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy