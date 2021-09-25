CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Teases 'Masterpiece' Premiere Scene Courtesy of Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere will feature a "masterpiece" scene, thanks to input from star Tom Selleck. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture to preview the upcoming season, star Vanessa Ray gave insight into how important Selleck is to the show, not just as its lead star. Selleck took an extra interest in one of Ray's scenes with co-star Lauren Patton, which Ray teased as one of the best moments from the premiere thanks to the TV legend's suggestions.

