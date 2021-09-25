Austin ISD looking into handling of "hoax" emergency calls after incident at high school
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is looking into how to handle "hoax" emergency calls after an incident earlier this month at LBJ Early College High School. Dozens of police, fire, and EMS units rushed to the high school after an alert triggered by a 911 call activated an "Active Attack" response. That call ended up being a hoax, but with real repercussions, according to trustee Kevin Foster.
