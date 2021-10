FOXBOROUGH — Somehow, Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium managed to exceed the hype that preceded it. The game was an instant classic. With the Patriots holding a late fourth quarter lead, Brady got the ball back down by a point. He led the Buccaneers down the field for a go-ahead field goal that would prove to be just enough, as Tampa Bay held on for a 19-17 win. Nick Folk’s potential game-winning field goal clanged off the upright from 56 yards and the Patriots fell to 1-3 on the season.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO