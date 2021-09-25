Rockford Outdoor City Market closes for the year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Another Rockford Outdoor City Market has come to a close. Friday evening gave vendors, and visitors, a last taste of summer before settling in for the fall. After several different disruptions impacted last year’s season, this summer reportedly felt like a return to normal for many market visitors and participants. They said it was good to get back into the swing of things, while also feeling bittersweet that the season is ending.www.mystateline.com
