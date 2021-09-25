Gwinnett County Public Schools unveils new COVID-19 case monitoring dashboard
Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering parents a new way to view data about COVID-19 cases in the district's schools. The school system launched a new COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday. The dashboard takes the numbers reported by schools in presents them in a number of ways, including graphs that show the rise and fall of case numbers of a period of time as well as tables that show the numbers.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
