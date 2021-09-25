Developers Will Be Able to Take Full Advantage of ProMotion on iPhone 13 Pro With Plist Entry
Apple has revealed that developers will be able to take full advantage of the 120Hz ProMotion display on the new iPhone 13 Pro via a plist entry, reports 9to5Mac. Standard animations and scrolling should automatically use 120Hz without any developer updates; however, Apple has confirmed a bug that is limiting some animations driven by Core Animation to 60Hz. That bug will be resolved in a software update.www.iclarified.com
Comments / 0