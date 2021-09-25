CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers Will Be Able to Take Full Advantage of ProMotion on iPhone 13 Pro With Plist Entry

Cover picture for the articleApple has revealed that developers will be able to take full advantage of the 120Hz ProMotion display on the new iPhone 13 Pro via a plist entry, reports 9to5Mac. Standard animations and scrolling should automatically use 120Hz without any developer updates; however, Apple has confirmed a bug that is limiting some animations driven by Core Animation to 60Hz. That bug will be resolved in a software update.

#Core Animation
