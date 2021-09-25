CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Celebrate New Movie With Venom Day

By Adam Barnhardt
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a matter of days, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters and Sony is ready to celebrate in a big way. Friday evening, the studio revealed that Venom Day is set to take place on Monday, September 27th just days before the Venom sequel hits theaters around the country. As of now, it's unclear just what Venom Day entails, though the film's official social media accounts tease a haunting ol' time.

