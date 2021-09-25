Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Celebrate New Movie With Venom Day

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is just over a week away, and we honestly can't wait to be reunited with Eddie Brock and his hungry symbiote buddy called Venom. Thanks to Tom Hardy's mesmerizing performance in the original "Venom," the movie ended up being surprisingly entertaining, though perhaps not always intentionally. So we're anxious to see how the sequel ups the ante, especially with Woody Harrelson playing murderer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the vicious villain known as Carnage. A handful of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" clips (via Bloody Disgusting) properly introduce us to Kasady (again), as well as a couple new key characters we'll be seeing in the sequel, and you can watch them all below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO